After an ebbing and flowing trade season it has been confirmed that Tim Kelly will join the West Coast Eagles in the 2020 season.

The Eagles traded two first-round picks and selection number 24 for the Geelong midfielder. The Cats will also receive this year’s picks 14, 24 and 33 plus next year’s first-round selection. Pick 33 has been rumoured to allow Geelong to gain Saints midfielder Jack Steven.

While there was much conjecture around whether the Indigenous star would be going back to his home state, it was confirmed this morning that Kelly would be returning to WA in 2020. He will be heading home with a large salary package of $3.5 million over 5 years.

Kelly is said to be happy to be heading back to family and friends, with manager Anthony van der Wielen explaining that the move was motivated by Kelly and his partner Caitlin’s desire to be surrounded by family.

“Tim and his family need to be at home surrounded by family and friends who can best assist them,” Mr van der Wielen said.

There has been a big push in recent years since the appointment of head coach Adam Simpson for West Coast to a family orientated club, making it no surprise that Kelly would find the Eagles an appealing move.

Kelly is set to join other Indigenous players such as Lewis Jetta and Liam Ryan at West Coast and will no doubt be a welcome addition to the club.

By Caris Duncan