Just over a year after Rio Tinto deliberately blew up Juukan Gorge, the embattled mining giant announced former WA treasurer Ben Wyatt will join its board in September.

The news has left many Aboriginal leaders and corporations reeling, with words of criticism and condemnation flooding the public arena.

Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation, which represents Traditional Owners in the Pilbara, has said the corporation’s engagement with Mr Wyatt when he was in government “has not been positive” and that it does “not see him helping to restore Rio’s reputation with Indigenous stakeholders”.

Labor Senator Pat Dodson also criticised Rio Tinto and the former minister, labelling Mr Wyatt’s decision to join the board so soon after his exit from politics as “poor judgment”.

He says Mr Wyatt’s appointment “will do nothing to restore (Rio Tinto’s) reputation” after Juukan Gorge.

But Rio Tinto chair Simon Thompson has said Mr Wyatt’s “impressive track record in public life” will “significantly add” to Rio Tinto, particularly when the miner is “seeking to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders”.

Making the move to put an Aboriginal person on the board of such a company is commendable but it comes against a backdrop of devastating cultural heritage destruction and strained Traditional Owner relationships over the past year.

How much of it is just PR optics and how much of it is a genuine commitment to representation and rebuilding trust?

Rio Tinto needs to consider how it’s going to reconstruct its relationships with Traditional Owners when its actions thus far have not proven fruitful. It needs to do more than appoint a former Aboriginal affairs minister, cross its fingers, and hope he fixes everything.

While Ben Wyatt has done an excellent job in teeing up board positions since his leave from politics, no doubt lining his wallet considerably in the process, in joining Rio Tinto he has wedged himself into a position that could make or break what little pieces the miner has left of its relationship with Pilbara Traditional Owners.

The real work will come when Mr Wyatt has to sit on Country with Elders and community to help rebuild the trust that has long been broken between mob and the mining industry.

