Please note: This story contains reference to someone who has died.

A third Aboriginal person from western New South Wales has died of COVID-19.

The man, in his 60s, passed away on Tuesday evening at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

Originally from Dubbo, he passed away after contracting the Delta variant of the virus.

His death is the third recorded death in both the local NSW Western Health District and the Indigenous community from COVID-19.

“This is never an easy thing to mention, but it is one of stark realities around COVID-19,” said Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders.

“This is now the third death that we have recorded in the local NSW western health district … Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends and the entire community at this extremely difficult time.”

“Out of respect, we won’t be providing any more detail at this point in time.”

On Wednesday, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLD) reported 27 new cases in the region.

Bathurst LGA reported three cases, Walgett LGA reported one and Dubbo reported 17. Bourke LGA had six positive cases, with half of these cases located in Enngonia.

The Far West Local Health District reported seven cases, all in Wilcannia.

Saunders told media that 63 per cent of the cases recorded in the western NSW region were Aboriginal people. He also noted that 85 per cent were people under 50-years-old.

“The health district total [is] now 885, Dubbo 653 as a total figure,” said Saunders.

“I can tell you 488 people are currently in the COVID Care in the Community Program, and 48 extra people have now exited that program. That means they are no longer infectious and [are] no longer requiring any care.

“That total now is over 390 people who have come out of the Community Care program, which is great.”

Saunders encouraged people to get tested if they’re experiencing any symptoms and to get vaccinated.

“The message is the best vaccine for you, is the one you can get as soon as possible,” he said.

By Rachael Knowles