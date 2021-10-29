After a hard battle, the WA Football Commission has voted to save the WAFLW reserves competition.

The Football Commission overturned the recommendation to discontinue the grade next year.

But all clubs must have reserves by 2024.

Commission Chairman Wayne Martin, facilitated a meeting with all seven WAFLW clubs last Thursday.

He said the reserves will continue next year in a modified format.

“The primary objective of the WAFL Women’s competition remains to provide an elite platform for women and girls to play Australian Football – leading to becoming the strongest female state league in the country,” Martin said.

“Our vision is for the WAFLW Reserves to become a development league for aspiring

young players, maintaining the objective of growing the female game.”

“We want to provide the opportunity for every girl to play football in some form in Western Australia and will strive to make an environment across all levels of our game that allows for football to become the number one female participated sport in the state.”

The National Indigenous Times spoke to Narelle McIntyre who started a petition to help the decision get overturned.

McIntyre said she “feels elated for the girls.”

“To have the competition secured and know they still have that pathway in place is amazing,” she said.

“I had a few tears when I found out.

“I feel proud to have had an impact and grateful for each and every person who contributed to getting the decision to this point.”

McIntyre told the National Indigenous time that the petition had 14,674 signatures

in the end.

The WAFC ruled that every club must have a Rogers Cup, reserves and league side by 2024.

By Teisha Cloos