In recognition and reward of Reconciliation, the 2022 Queensland Reconciliation Awards are open for nominations with a keen eye on celebration the Indigenous economy.

This year marks the 20-year milestone for the Awards, which highlight the achievements of Queensland businesses, community organisations and educational institutions that promote reconciliation.

Wulgurukaba and Bidjara Traditional Owner, Duane Fraser spoke to the National Indigenous Times on the importance of the awards.

“The Queensland Reconciliation awards provide an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the unsung hero’s of our community,” he said.

“Individuals, Business and community organisations who go beyond to foster reconciliation and pave the way for a better future for our state.”

Fraser is a Board member for the Great Barrier Reef Advisory Council.

“In terms of my cultural responsibilities over Sea Country, it covers both coastal and marine areas from Cape-Cleveland to just north of Rollingstone Creek in North Queensland,” he explained.

Rugby League legend Johnathan Thurston, is also an Awards Ambassador in 2022.

“Recognising inspiring programs, ranging from teaching Indigenous languages in schools to increasing training opportunities within large organisations, motivate other businesses in our community to follow their example,” Thurston said.

“Building the pathway to true reconciliation calls on all Queenslanders to come together and work towards a shared, respectful future.”

“I am excited to learn about the initiatives and programs undertaken by nominated businesses, community organisations, educational institutions and partnerships in the 2022 Awards.”

The nominations opened during Indigenous Business Month, with the theme of this year’s being – Powering the Indigenous Economy.

The 2022 Queensland Reconciliation Awards recipients will be announced during National Reconciliation Week from May 27 to June 3.

By Teisha Cloos