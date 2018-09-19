The NT delivers epic and fearless stories

Father and son filmmakers Warwick Thornton and Dylan River have both taken out top awards at the Northern Territory’s biennial Capricornia Film Awards.

Thornton picked up best feature film for his neo-western Sweet Country, while River won best short film (fiction) for Coat of Arms at the awards on Saturday.

River was also up against his father as a finalist in the best feature film category for his feature sports documentary Finke: There & Back.

Up and coming film maker Jonathon Saunders won best animation for his works featuring an Indigenous superhero — Zero-Point, and Trisha Morton-Thomas took out best short film documentary for Occupation: Native.

One of the competition judges, actor Rob Collins, said Australia looked to the NT for epic and fearless stories.

“There is a wave coming, and I’m excited to see some amazing work from future leaders in the industry,” Collins said.

And the winners are: