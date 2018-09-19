The NT delivers epic and fearless stories
Father and son filmmakers Warwick Thornton and Dylan River have both taken out top awards at the Northern Territory’s biennial Capricornia Film Awards.
Thornton picked up best feature film for his neo-western Sweet Country, while River won best short film (fiction) for Coat of Arms at the awards on Saturday.
River was also up against his father as a finalist in the best feature film category for his feature sports documentary Finke: There & Back.
Up and coming film maker Jonathon Saunders won best animation for his works featuring an Indigenous superhero — Zero-Point, and Trisha Morton-Thomas took out best short film documentary for Occupation: Native.
One of the competition judges, actor Rob Collins, said Australia looked to the NT for epic and fearless stories.
“There is a wave coming, and I’m excited to see some amazing work from future leaders in the industry,” Collins said.
And the winners are:
- Best Music Video: MARRYUNA – BAKER BOY featuring Yirrmal.
Director: Daniel King.
Producers : Rebecca McLean & Chryss Carr.
- Best Short Film – Documentary: OCCUPATION: NATIVE.
Director: Trisha Morton-Thomas.
Producers: Rachel Clements Meredith Garlick, Trisha Morton-Thomas.
- Best Short Film – Fiction: COAT OF ARMS.
Director: Dylan Rivers.
Producers: Rachel Clements Trisha Morton-Thomas.
- Best Web Production & New Media: BLACK AS SEASON 2.
Director: David Batty.
Producer: Jeni McMahon.
- Best Documentary Feature: ISLAND OF THE HUNGRY GHOSTS.
Director: Gabrielle Brady.
Producer: Alex Kelly.
- Best Feature Film: SWEET COUNTRY.
Director: Warwick Thornton.
Producers: Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey, David Tranter.
- Best Animation: JONATHON SAUNDERS ZERO-POINT: SEASON ZERO.
- Youth Award: NATHANIEL KELLY & THOMAS MIDENA.
- Outstanding Performance: HAMILTON MORRIS, SWEET COUNTRY.
- Community Award: BARKLY REGIONAL ARTS.
- Best Commercial & Corporate Production: MAGNT EXHIBITION – FRANCKGOHIER: A THOUSAND MILES FROM EVERYWHERE
Director: Alexandra Edmondson.
Producer: Kate Fennell for Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory.
By Wendy Caccetta
