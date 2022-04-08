Two First Nations documentary projects have received funding in the latest round of Screen Australia grants.

First Weapons explores the history and innovation behind the weapons used by first nations Australia for thousands of years.

The six-part series created by filmmakers Dena Curtis and Darren Dale from Blackfella Films will be hosted by Philip Breslin.

Each episode in the docu-series funded by Screen Australia’s First Nations department will examine, recreate and test traditional indigenous weapons.

Screen Australia’s head of First Nations Angela Bates said they were excited to see the project come to fruition.

“Dena Curtis and Darren Dale have a strong track record in realising documentary series of this scale,” she said.

“We’re thrilled to support them in bringing Curtis’ original and distinct concept to fruition in First Weapons in what will be an unparalleled examination into a part of First Nations history.”

A second First Nations documentary, Her Name is Nanny Nellie, will also be funded through Screen Australia’s documentary producer program.

Her Name is Nanny Nellie sees Yuin/Awabakal man Daniel King document his mother’s mission to uncover and reclaim the stories of three nameless statues in the archives of the Australian Museum.

Mr King’s docu-series which is also funded in part by The Post Lounge will retell Indigenous stories through Indigenous eyes, rewriting how Aboriginal people are represented in Australia’s public.

Mr King will write and direct the documentary alongside producers Ben Pederick and Charlotte Seymour.

Screen Australia’s head of documentary Alex West said Screen Australia is proud to prioritise history projects that will focus on Indigenous achievements told by First Nations people.

“We’re proud to announce such a diverse slate of projects that will explore stories of human resilience and challenging prejudice,” he said.

First Weapons will be distributed through ABC Commercial and Her Name Is Nellie will be televised on NITV.