The National Indigenous Youth Empowerment Summit is a collaboration of knowledge sharing and discussions on the topics child protection, social and emotional wellbeing and youth justice, with the aim to improve services and outcomes for Indigenous children and their families. The annual event is back for another year and is set to take place February 2020 in Queensland.

Host, Akolade, believes in a holistic approach that sees learnings and collaborations take various forms. Not only do they deliver leading edge, well researched events but Akolade also endeavour to empower the community.

The Summit is set to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people, their families and their communities, to help strengthen connection to each other. The Summit is seeking to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander the skills to create a strong future, from a strong foundation.

An unfortunate and unavoidable fact that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people are massively over-represented in the child protection and justice systems. There remains a strong link between this and suicide being the leading cause of death for young Indigenous people.

The Summit is a four-day event which brings together industry innovators, leaders and front-line workers to collaborate on strategies towards empowering Indigenous young people, the leaders of tomorrow.

Sessions covered the most important issues faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people. These include, child protection, social and emotional wellbeing and youth justice. With over 80 speakers at this year’s event there is a wealth of knowledge to be shared.

Some of the name include:

Aunty Rosalie Kunoth-Monks , Activist, Politician and Actress, 2014 NT Australian of the Year, 2015 NAIDOC person of the year, Honorary Doctorate, Batchelor Institute for Indigenous Education (Honoris Causa), Doctor of the Institute, Batchelor Institute for Indigenous Education

Commissioner Justin Mohamed , Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People, Commission for Children and Young People Victoria

Megan Davis , Pro Vice Chancellor and Professor of Law, University of New South Wales

Joe Williams ,Founder, The Enemy Within – Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Wellness

,Founder, The Enemy Within – Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Wellness Leilani Darwin, Head of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lived Experience Unit, Black Dog Institute

Hana O’Regan , General Manager, Oranga, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, New Zealand

April Lawrie, Inaugural Commissioner, Aboriginal Children and Young People, South Australia

Raylene Harradine , Chief Executive Officer, Bendigo District Aboriginal Cooperative, Chairperson, Victorian Aboriginal Children and Young People’s Alliance

Tammy Solonec , Indigenous Rights Manager, Amnesty International Australia

Bob Atkinson OAM , Royal Commissioner, Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Sexual Abuse, Chairperson, Truth Healing and Reconciliation Taskforce, Former Qld Police Commissioner

Bernie Shakeshaft , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BackTrack Youth Works

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BackTrack Youth Works Aunty Hazel Collins , Founder, Grandmothers Against Removals

Commissioner Chris Burns , Mental Health Commissioner, SA Mental Health Commission

, Mental Health Commissioner, SA Mental Health Commission Dean Jarrett, Lecturer Indigenous Business, University of Technology Sydney, Director, Wurindaga Management and Procurement Services and MANY MORE.

To Register for your chance to collaborate and connect with passionate leaders from government, service providers, community groups and individuals and start the conversation towards change visit the website. Tickets for the summit are now available here.