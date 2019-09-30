Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are hugely overrepresented in Australia’s justice system, and the number keeps increasing.

Indigenous injustice is a national issue that requires the attention and consideration from governments and communities around Australia.

The National Indigenous Justice Forum will examine Australia’s history of Indigenous injustice and hear practical case studies on how to develop prevention and early intervention models to stop Indigenous people from coming in contact with the justice system in the first place.

Delegates will also gain tools on how to improve court processes as well as provide effective support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in correctional facilities as well as post release support.

Features and benefits of attending the National Indigenous Justice forum include:

Developing prevention and early intervention models to stop Indigenous people from coming in contact with the justice system

Supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in correctional facilities

Providing mentoring and pathways post release

Improving court processes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

Developing collaborative partnerships between governments and communities

The National Indigenous Justice Forum is scheduled to run from 26- 28 November 2019

