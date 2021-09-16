The Kid Laroi is heading back home for his first headline tour.

Tour dates for Australia and Aotearoa/New Zealand have been released and are set to kick off May 26 in the 18-year old’s home town of Sydney.

Born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard in Waterloo New South Wales, The Kid Laroi is showing kids like him that they can dream big and even one day reach the stars.

OH YEAH…. WE ON THE ROOF TONIGHT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WwbLxQXQx1 — charlton (@thekidlaroi) July 28, 2021

Branded as ‘END OF THE WORLD TOUR’ Laroi said he is “beyond excited to share this experience” with his fans.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour,” he said.

“I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget.”

“It’s been a long time coming.”

Fans can look forward to hearing smash hits such as ‘WITHOUT YOU’, F*CK LOVE and ‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber) during the upcoming tour.

WELCOME TO THE END OF THE WORLD! PRE SALE STARTS TOMORROW,

& EVERYONE ELSE CAN PURCHASE ON FRIDAY. I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL THERE FOR A ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE. I LOVE YOU FAMILY,

LET’S DO THIS SH*T.https://t.co/C8GAZDilQB pic.twitter.com/KRAv4ZTfVG — charlton (@thekidlaroi) September 13, 2021

The Kamilaroi artist has been making major waves across the globe and became the youngest ever Australian solo artist to reach the top spot for the ARIAs.

He has five Platinum Singles and nine Gold Singles in Australia. The young artists has collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Juice WRLD

The tour will be follow local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols set forth at the time of each show.

Tickets for general public will be on sale Friday September 17.

By Teisha Cloos