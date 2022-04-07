The nominees for the 2022 APRA music awards have been announced, with First Nations talents Budjerah and The Kid LAROI named among them.

The APRA music awards are an annual event which recognises the achievements of its songwriter and publisher members.

LAROI has made his first appearance in the peer-voted category with his hit Stay, which was co-written with Justin Bieber.

The 18-year-old said inspiration for his work was taken from stuff around him, with stay inspired by “girl sh#t.”

“I don’t really go into the studio with a ‘I’m going to make this type of music’ really,” he said.

“I just kinda see what kinda comes about unless I’m in a vibe.”

In 2021 LAROI was awarded breakthrough songwriter of the year.

Meanwhile, Budjerah is a dual nominee in the breakthrough category, topping off an incredible year since the release of his self-titled debut, Budjerah, in 2021.

Surprise!! My new song ‘What Should I Do?’ is off my upcoming EP Conversations!! It’s getting its first play on radio tonight on @triplej with @bridgethustwaite at 6pm 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/GIMG2dBgye — Budjerah (@BudjerahS) February 23, 2022

Hailing from Fingal Head on the cusp of the New South Wales-Queensland border, Budjerah stepped on the scene in 2020 at just 18-years old with his debut single Missing You.

The Coodjinburra man took out the Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist category at the ARIA awards in 2021 and hopes to do the same at the APRA awards.