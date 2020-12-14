A collective of Brisbane’s best First Nations up-and-coming artists, The Ancient Bloods have launched their album Where We Stand as part of a non-profit arts organisation’s interchanging musical initiative.

What started off with humble beginnings just two years ago as part of non-profit Digi Youth Arts’ mentoring program, has now spring boarded these community leaders to the heart of their music careers.

The band weaves together their musical artistry to deliver a rich tapestry of contemporary takes on political and cultural heritage issues.

The second rotation of artists to join the band, members include the likes of Nadia Morrison, Michaella Stubbs, Cormac Finn, Will Probert and Loki Liddle; with connections to Kabi Kabi, Bundjalung, Wiradjuri, Jabirr Jabirr, Garrwa, Butchulla, and Darug peoples.

Importantly, The Ancient Bloods draw upon their connections to the ancient past, current landscape, and the effects ongoing colonisation has on our ever-evolving society.

“I’ve always been passionate about Indigenous affairs and social justice, so it was nice to be given a platform with great guidance,” said Morrison, one of The Ancient Bloods’ vocalists.

Recently launching their album Where We Stand at a free event in Brisbane, Morrison said the album has “strong messages about culture, strength and identity”.

“The songwriting process was so relaxed because every time we got together there was always such a great vibe,” she said.

Assistant Producer Loki Liddle said working with The Ancient Bloods has been “one of the most culturally significant experiences of my life”.

“It was the first time for me that I got to collaborate with other young Indigenous artists and create work that was beyond just my own personal narrative.”

“The process helped me to realise that I am not just a musician, but a link in a very long lineage of song, music and storytelling, nursing a very old and sacred flame through this obscure time so it can be passed to future generations.”

The diversity of The Ancient Bloods means they combine their unique stories, truths, and musical styles in an homage to their cultural and self-discovery journeys as Aboriginal people.

Their music implores the listener to reflect, on their own identity and positionality; all with a style that has been described as ‘agnostic to genre’.

“I hope all of our listeners will gain a better understanding of who we are as a people,” said vocalist, Michaella Stubbs.

Listen to The Ancient Bloods’ new album below:

By Rachel Stringfellow