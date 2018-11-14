The A-Z of protecting the Pilbara’s world class rock art

Western Australia is moving to have rock-art rich Murujuga in its north join the Hill Forts of Rajasthan, Borobudur Temple Compounds and Persepolis on the World Heritage list — and locals are being invited to find out more.

A community forum for Pilbara residents is being held in Karratha on Friday (November 16) to give people the chance to learn more about the moves to protect the rock art — the highest concentration in the world.

In September, the WA government set up a Murujuga Rock Art Stakeholder Reference Group to introduce a long-term plan to protect and monitor any changes to the rock art. The group is hosting Friday’s meeting.

Murujuga Rock Art Stakeholder Reference Group chairman Ron Edwards said the group had an important role in working with the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation and key government, industry, and community representatives.

“I look forward to the opportunity of meeting the local community and discussing the role of the stakeholder reference group at our first community forum,”Mr Edwards said.

The Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation, which represents the Ngarluma, Yinjibarndi, Yaburara, Mardudhunera and Wong-Goo-Tt-Oo traditional owners, earlier this year officially asked the WA government to pursue World Heritage listing for the area.

There are currently 1092 sites on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s World Heritage list of places of special cultural or physical significance around the world.

Murujuga, 1544kms north of Perth, also known as the Burrup Peninsula, is estimated to contain more than one million rock art images, some more than 35,000 years old, according to Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation.

World Heritage listing is being sought for the whole of the Dampier Archipelago, including the peninsula.

To attend the forum on Friday, register at http://www.murujugarockart.eventbrite.com.au.



By Wendy Caccetta