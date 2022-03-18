After 20 months of without a full-service supermarket, Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory welcomed the opening of its new IGA supermarket on Wednesday.

Temporary sites maintained food supply for the community after the original supermarket and adjoining tenancies were destroyed by arson in July, 2020.

The store’s opening was met with a welcome to country, smoking ceremony, afternoon tea and entertainment included alongside the ribbon-cutting.

Julalikari Council Aboriginal Corporation chairwoman Linda Turner said the reopening was an exciting and long-awaited day.

“This building, this business and the services and goods to be provided, represents our future as a town,” she said.

The new buildings are co-owned by JCAC and Indigenous Business Australia.

IBA Retail Asset Management will operated the supermarket after their involvement with a temporary store co-located with the towns service station.

“I thank the staff for their efforts in establishing the temporary supermarket, adjusting to the needs of our community, the difficulties in COVID management and sticking with us to get to this day,” Ms Turner said.

The reconstruction gave the opportunity to modernise the store’s layout and facilities.

However the project was met with challenges caused by supply issues, COVID-19 travel restrictions and floods.

IBA government and public relations executive director Sean Armistead said maintaining dialogue and supply was their main concern.

“Keeping food security for community and constant communication was our top priority through the reconstruction,” he said.

Ms Turner said the reopening would provide long lasting benefits.

“Long ago, Julalikari Council decided to look for commercial investments that provide sustainable economic growth and career development for our people,” she said.

The construction project was a $13 million investment in the town and community.