Please note: this story contains reference to someone who has died.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old Aboriginal mother of two in the Western Australian Pilbara town of Newman.

The young woman’s body was found in a wheelie bin outside Newman Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the hospital at approximately 4am, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The discovery prompted an investigation from WA Police’s homicide squad, Newman Police and South Hedland detectives.

“Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Newman,” WA Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old was reportedly charged after being questioned for most of Thursday. He was due to appear in Newman Children’s Court later that day.

It’s understood the mother of two had recently given birth. It remains unclear where these are children placed at this time.

“It’s a real tragedy in the sense that … the woman is known … and there are a couple of kids involved,” WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told ABC Radio on Thursday.

WA Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

By Hannah Cross