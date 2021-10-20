The North Australian Indigenous Land and Sea Management Alliance (NAILSMA) has joined forces with Northern Territory Ranger groups and partners for a landmark Caring for Country partnership.

NAILSMA launched the $2.6 million Indigenous-led Caring for Country partnership in late September.

The initiative will combine artificial intelligence and traditional knowledge to enable local Indigenous rangers to implement solutions to monitor the heath of their country and care for animal species and habitats.

“[The partnership will] develop tools that will help mob on the ground with those issues that they have identified and will continue to identify other threats that emerge and threaten country,” NAILSMA CEO Ricky Archer said.

The organisation will work with Northern Territory Ranger groups including Aak Puul Ngantam, Normanby Land Management and Kalan Enterprises along with major digital companies CSIRO, Microsoft, and The Telstra Foundation.