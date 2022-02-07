New Zealand’s Māori Party – Te Pāti Māori – has called for the Queen to be removed as head of state.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer called for a “divorce” from the British Monarchy on Sunday in a statement made as part of Waitangi Day commemorations, which mark the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi (the Treaty of Waitangi) on February 6, 1840.

Ms Ngarewa-Packer said constitutional transformation was needed to restore the tino rangatiratanga (absolute sovereignty) of tangata whenua (First Nations people).

“The only way this nation can work is when Māori assert their rights to self-management, self-determination, and self-governance over all our domains,” she said.

“It’s time tangata whenua take full custody of Te Tiriti o Waitangi from the Crown.” – Rawiri Waititi

Fellow co-leader Rawiri Waititi said the time had come for tangata whenua to reimagine the Treaty.

“If you look at our founding covenant as a marriage between tangata whenua and the Crown, then Te Tiriti is the child of that marriage,” he said.

“This won’t mean the Crown is off the hook; If a couple gets divorced, you don’t lose responsibility for your child.”

Te Pāti Māori’s call follows the 2016 recommendations from the Matike Mai, an independent group of constitutional experts and Māori leaders who consulted Māori for three years with the aim to implement a model for an inclusive Constitution.

On Sunday the Co-Chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, proud Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung nation Marcus Stewart, said “there is much people in Australia could learn from the experience in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“To me it seems people in Aotearoa are generally more willing to learn about and embrace the Maori culture than people in Australia are when it comes to Aboriginal culture. For example, think about the contrast between the racist booing of Adam Goodes at the football and the way Kiwis have embraced the pre-match hakka,” said Mr Stewart.

The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria is currently negotiating with the Victorian Government the framework to enable future Treaty-making for Traditional Owners.

Mr Stewart said in addition to securing “meaningful structural change” to improve the lives of Aboriginal people, the Treaty process will bring “all Victorians closer together by providing opportunities to deepen people’s connection to Country and understanding of Aboriginal history and culture.”

“We have more than 40,000 years of history and culture right here – who wouldn’t want to feel more connected to that and the land that we all love and live on? There’s so much we can and will do here in Victoria.

“The dual use of English and Maori language in place names, for example, is something we could easily embrace here with our Traditional names. I’d love to see Narrm added to Melbourne’s official name one day, it would be deadly,” he said.

On Sunday Ms Ngarewa-Packer said the Māori Party’s Mana Motuhake policy set out how the constitutional overhaul could be achieved.

“This would include establishing a Māori parliament and implementing all Matike Mai recommendations for constitutional transformation,” she said.

“We would also overhaul the Treaty settlement process and return land to whanau (families), hapū (clans) and iwi (community members).

“Te Tiriti is the foundation of a living, evolving relationship between tangata whenua and the Crown.”

The party in September last year launched a petition for New Zealand to be renamed Aotearoa.

At the time Mr Waititi said Māori people were sick of ancestral names being “mangled, bastardised, and ignored.”