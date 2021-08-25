Household heroes The Wiggles have expanded their cast with four new Wiggles, including the first Aboriginal Wiggle.

As part of their new YouTube series Fruit Salad TV, the brand has increased the cast by four — one more Wiggle for each colour of yellow, red, blue and purple.

The brand announced its new cast members, saying they’re “seeking to inspire a diverse audience with its gender-balanced and diverse cast”.

An integral part of Australian children’s television, The Wiggles wanted to ensure that kids were seeing “themselves reflected on screen”.

📣 SNEAK PEEK 📣 The Red Wiggles are here in #FruitSaladTV to teach you the very special Dippy Do Dinosaur Dance, join us for even more fun on September 4th on our YouTube! 💃🕺❤ #TheWiggles pic.twitter.com/hEDtLf7swr — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) August 24, 2021

Three women and one man have been introduced to the band, with two of the women sporting pants.

Taribelang and Djiabugay woman Evie Ferris is the first Aboriginal Wiggle.

At just 24-years-old, Ferris is the new Blue Wiggle. Sporting the iconic blue skivvy, Ferris matches Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins, wearing a skirt and ballet flats.

A childhood fan of the Wiggles, Ferris was raised in Cairns, Queensland and began dancing at a young age.

According to Ferris, a chance meeting with the original Blue Wiggle Anthony Field at the Sydney Opera House was the catalyst for her stepping into the blue ballet flats.

Joining Ferris in the new role is 15-year-old Latin dance champion Tsehay Hawkins as the new Red Wiggle. Born in Ethiopia, Hawkins was adopted by an Australian family.

The new Yellow Wiggle is 45-year-old Chinese-Australian Kelly Hamilton and John Pearce is the new Purple Wiggle.

Pearce, 30, was a former member of the band Justice Crew, who were the winners of Australia’s Got Talent season four.

The new cast will work alongside Wiggles Lachlan Gillespie (purple), Simon Pryce, (red), Emma Watkins (yellow) and Anthony Field (blue).

Field, now 58, is an original Wiggles member, he first stepped onto Australian screens in 1991.

The Wiggles’ new YouTube series Fruit Salad TV will debut on September 4.

By Rachael Knowles