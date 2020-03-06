The country’s oldest Australian-owned arts centre, Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute Inc (Tandanya), has stood the test of time by remaining modern in their approach to exhibiting art.

Tandanya’s innovative exhibition strategy has seen the establishment of the Tandanya First Nations Hub. Open since February 14 and running until March 15 as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival, the Hub is part of Tandanya’s 30th Anniversary celebrations.

The Tandanya Hub has been home to various acts of comedy, film, music, dance and cabaret since its opening but they have saved the best until last. The last week of the inaugural Tandanya Hub at Fringe is filled to the top with amazing acts sure to fill the heart.

If theatre is what you’re after, Pakana woman, Tammy Anderson, will be performing a one-woman show entitled I don’t wanna play house. The show has been described as a “kinetic swirl” of song, monologue and movement which portrays the abuse Anderson and her family suffered. The show runs from March 13 to March 14, with three performances.

You can book tickets to I don’t wanna play house here. Anderson is also taking part in an artist event on March 15 to speak about her 30-year journey in the theatre and film-making industry.

If Cabaret is more your thing, every Saturday night the Hub has a line-up of Black List Cabaret. The list of Indigenous artists to perform will entice any audience member. Past performances include, BAC Beatbox Academy, Wakara Gondarra (Djuki Mala) and many more.

Adelaide Fringe Festival ambassador Fez Fa’anana is the Black List Cabaret host every Saturday evening until March 14 at the Tandanya Theatre.

Feeling like a laugh? Aborigi-lol:The Return featuring Indigenous men Dane Simpson and Matt Ford will have you in stitches as part of their hour stand-up comedy show. The comedic routine is on March 6 until March 8 at 8.30pm, and March 11 through to March 15 at 10pm in the Inparrinthi venue.

Melbourne based electropop duo, The Merindas are also making an appearance. Members Candice Lorrae and Kristel Kickett have dedicated their pop music to their own cultural heritage with a fusion of “Indigenous electro-tribal pop”.

Jack Steele is onstage with the duo to mix the music into a dancers’ delight. The one and only show by The Merindas is on March 12 at 8.30pm at the Tandanya Theater, bookings are available here.

Rounding out the performances is (Mis) Conceive, performed by Karlu Projects Dance Company, which includes the stars, Tarree and Caleena Sansbury. The expression is a mixture of hip-hop, rhythmic cultural patterns and physical percussion, and is sure to move audiences. Performances will take place in the Tandanya Theatre on March 6 and 7 at 7pm and March 11 to 14 at 7pm.

There are also a range of free film screenings of First Nations films like Bran Nue Dae and Jandamarra’s War featuring in the Tandanya Theatre.

The Tandanya café by day and bar by night has a range of live music and DJ sets from March 6 through to March 15. Grab a feed and a drink and watch some First Nations musicians showcase their skills in the intimate venue.

A huge line-up of First Nations performances, the first year of the Tandanya First Nations Hub is sure to inspire, humour or excite, young or old.

For more information head to: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/.

By Caris Duncan