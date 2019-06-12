Talented squad displays strong group dynamic and culture

Northern NSW athlete Mariah Jones has been named in this year’s Australian Life Saving Squad.

The Tweed Heads local competed for Australia at the World Championships in 2018 for the first time. One of the most consistent performers in Australian Life Saving competition, Jones had a breakout year, claiming the Open Women’s overall pool Grand Prix Point Score Championship.

She is now part of the 34 member Pathways Squad that will start preparations to compete at the 2020 World Championships.

Head Coach Kurt Wilson said he was extremely happy with the amount of talent in this year’s squad.

“With the athletes returning, not only those from last year’s World Championship team but the wider squad we couldn’t be in a better position moving forward,” Wilson said.

“We have been able to maintain a really strong group dynamic and culture set across the squad while hitting the majority of our key performance targets across the last campaign. The next two years will be really exciting for the program because there is plenty of growing left to do amongst us as a squad.”

The squad could see more athletes join as their performances meet the standards to compete at the international level.

“Our aim is to streamline the pathway and understanding for future athletes to make a World Championship team.”

A team of 10 athletes will be announced next week to compete in the Sanyo Bussan Cup, set to take place over the 22nd and 23rd of June in Japan.