Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has stunned the fight world once again after his incredible KO win over American Derrick Lewis on Sunday.

The Western Sydney local knocked out the third-ranked heavyweight Lewis in the second round, after a wobbly start in the first.

Tuivasa, who has won five straight fights by knockout, described his win as the “king of knockouts”.

“I’m young and up and coming, and I’m taking over now,” he said.

“My name’s Tai like Muay Thai, you know what I mean … I like throwing elbows, like getting nitty-gritty and I’m ****ing always down to get down.”

Not only is the 28-year old known for his hard hits, but he is celebrated for his post and pre show antics – walking out to Cyndi Lauper’s iconic song ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ and usually having a ‘shoey’ after his matches.

Tai Tuivasa @bambamtuivasa 🇦🇺 walkout song “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/AgVntCf2YD — Pós-Luta (@PosLuta) February 13, 2022

When asked who was next in his sights, Tuivasa said “I’m Bam Bam from Western Sydney, (I’ll fight) whoever, whatever.”

His win on Sunday has seen him join an elite group of only 10 fighters who have recorded streaks of five finishes or more.

It also puts him in the running to break UFC hall-of-famer Chuck Liddell’s record of seven straight knockouts.

Tuivasa was awarded a $50,000 bonus for performance of the night.