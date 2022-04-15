The Sydney Thunder took out the 2022 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 Cup, chasing the Melbourne Stars total of 129 in a nail-biting final in Albury-Wodonga on Wednesday.

After twice being postponed, the two-day carnival saw the return of Sydney and Melbourne’s Big Bash franchises represented by Indigenous cricketers.

The bulk of players are chosen from premier and grade competitions, the highest level of local cricket in capital cities around the country.

Thunder captain and Wiradjuri man James Whiting said there were not a lot of competitions celebrating the First Nations community.

After learning about his culture later in life, Whiting cherished the opportunity to represent his people.

“To actually go out and play the sport I love and represent my culture, it’s outstanding,” he said

The cup acts as a pathway for players, opening up opportunities to play higher levels and take part in international tours.

Whiting said the NSW second XI, the Northern Territory’s Imarja Cup and the 2018 Aboriginal XI tour of the UK have all selected players from previous years’ carnivals.

This is likely to continue as Big Bash franchises become increasingly invested in the competition.

“The franchises do a lot to actually get involved,” Whiting said.

“They actually give it a bit of exposure, which is good.

“It’s just going to end up being bigger and bigger every year now.”

Next year’s competition hopes to include more Big Bash sides with the Hobart Hurricanes pulling out of this year due to the pandemic.