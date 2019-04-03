Sydney Swans legends raise money for Indigenous education

Twenty-four unique Sherrin footballs are up for auction to raise money for the Go Foundation, supporting Indigenous kids in education.

Sydney Swans legends Mick O’Loughlin and Adam Goodes asked 24 artists to tell stories about coming together, sport, their community and country in the artwork on the balls.

Brett “Billyara” Parker from the Wiradjuri tribe near Tumut in NSW said the work is an important way to help create education opportunities.

“Being able to donate some time to this cause has been a highlight to my year so far,” Mr Parker said.

Danella Lee from the Larrakia tribe in the Northern Territory echoed Mr Parker’s thoughts, agreeing that the balls were a great way to bring people together.

“The artwork on my football represents the lightning that starts fires, like the passion and fire that energises our Indigenous sportsmen and women to be the best they can be at whatever they do,” Ms Lee said.

The silent auction is open until April 5th. You can make a bid and see the artwork here: https://bidr.co/events/go2019/items?fbclid=IwAR0pZei8afM7ji52FbTMmLp_GeqH1VcOdmCYCJCbubmKjmPpEIMQDfswi8w

By Keiran Deck