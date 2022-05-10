Each of the 19 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men to have run out for the Bloods are celebrated on the clubs new Marn Grook guernsey for the upcoming Sir Doug Nicholls round.

It’s the first new design since unveiling the fan favourite Guunyu or black swan guernsey in 2018.

Titled Duguwaybul Yindyamangidyal meaning altogether respectfully: respect, gentleness, politeness, honour, careful, altogether as one, 2022’s jumper features individual circles representing each of the Swans First Nations alumni, their families and communities.

It tells the story of ties between these players past and present, from South Melbourne’s first Indigenous player Elkin Reilly in the 1960’s to current stars James Bell and Lance Franklin.

Designer and Wiradjuri woman Lua Pellegrini is a student, artist, NSW Youth Advisory Council chair and GO Foundation scholar from Darug Country.

“When the Swans contacted me, I was writing an Indigenous Studies essay about Indigenous round guernseys, the importance of the round, and what it means for the Indigenous community as a whole,” Ms Pellegrini said.

The GO Foundation provides educational scholarships to First Nations students from primary school to tertiary study, founded by Indigenous Sydney Swans greats Michael O’Laughlin and Adam Goodes.

Sydney will wear the Duguwaybul Yindyamangidyal jumper through both weeks of Sir Doug Nicholls round this year starting round 10 in a fortnights’ time.