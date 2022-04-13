The poignant theme of carrying on a lineage of three generations of First Nations women is explored in a new play debuting in Sydney in May.

A Letter for Molly is the brainchild of Gumbaynggirr writer and actor Brittanie Shipway and stars an all-Indigenous cast.

The play offers explores how the experiences of previous generations can echo through time and shape the present.

Ensemble Theatre artistic director Mark Kilmurry said the play transitioned effortlessly between providing moving insight and comedic relief.

“A Letter for Molly is a courageous new play from writer Brittanie Shipway with first time direction from outstanding actor Ursula Yovich bringing together the past, the present and respect for women’s individual futures,” he said.

In the play, artist Renee has a sobering revelation at a New Year’s Eve party which leaves her facing a life-changing decision.

Meanwhile her best friend, Nick, keeps Renee grounded as she navigates her relationships with her mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

It is described as a celebration of culture and reflection of the importance of identity and emotional power of a mother-daughter relationship.

A Letter for Molly’s cast includes Nazaree Dickerson, Joel Granger, Lisa Maza, Paula Nazarski and Shipway

It premieres at Ensemble Theatre on May 9, and runs until June 4.