The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria has launched a survey asking Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the state what they want from Australia’s first Treaty.

The survey asks Indigenous Victoria their views on what Treaty should cover, ranging from health to education, language, law and justice, finance and Country.

Assembly co-chairman and Nira illim bulluk man Marcus Stewart said the survey would guide members in their work towards Treaty.

“Assembly members are always yarning with community to make sure we’re representing their views in the decisions we make,” he said.

“We’ve heard from many corners of the community and now we’re opening this survey as an additional avenue.

“All mob, even those who are not enrolled with us, can and should have their say.”

The survey also covers the planned independent body facilitating negotiations between Traditional Owners and the Victorian Government, as well as a self-determination fund to build wealth for future generations.

People who fill out the survey can choose to go into the draw to win one of ten $200 vouchers for Aboriginal social enterprise Clothing the Gaps.

Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder Geraldine Atkinson encouraged Community members to have their say.

“Treaty is about handing back power to mob to make the decisions that affect our communities, culture and Country,” she said.

“Some people like a yarn, others want a form and so that’s why we take many different approaches.”

The survey can be accessed here.