On Wednesday, Indigenous-owned supply company, SupplyAus, become the recipient of a Buy Queensland Supplier Award for 2021.

SupplyAus received the Minister’s Buy Queensland Award, which recognises the

outstanding contributions of a nominee who is making an impact on the local and/or regional community.

Proud Wongaibon/Wiradjuri man and SupplyAus CEO, Adam Williams, spoke to the National Indigenous Times about what the award means to himself and the company.

“Recognition from the Queensland Government is huge for us, it will open up real opportunities outside IPP to further establish our business and increase our distribution,” he said.

“It was an absolute surprise and honour to be recognised for what we do at SupplyAus.”

According to Williams, SupplyAus is “Australia’s leading Indigenous company with divisions across Medical, PPE and Office supplies.”

“Commenced in 2019 by 4 Murra graduates we have evolved during the most turbulent times to become a powerhouse now developing own brands under Jingeri and our fantastic Dhuwa Coffee,” he said.

By Teisha Cloos