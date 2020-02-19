Supply Nation was founded in 2009 and holds Australia’s only free Indigenous business directory. Their business certification requires a unique five-star verification and they receive daily emails from ASIC for notification of business ownership to keep on top of the registration process.

Each year Supply Nation hosts their deadly event, Connect and it is back again in 2020 to educate and inspire. The event runs over three days (May 21 to 23) and stands out on the calendar as Supply Nation’s largest event.

The event includes day one, Knowledge Forum, with a focus on building sustainable business and best practice for establishing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses in the supply chains of big organisations.

The Knowledge Forum provides the opportunity for delegates to share supplier diversity global insights, local focus, practical strategies and their vision for supplier diversity success in Australia.

Day two consists of the Tradeshow which is the largest exhibition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses in Australia, showcasing the diversity, vibrancy and scope of products and services offered by Supply Nation’s Registered and Certified Indigenous businesses.

The night of the third day is Supply Nation’s annual Gala Awards Dinner which brings together the supplier diversity community to celebrate outstanding individuals and organisations, and where the winners of the Supplier Diversity Awards will be announced. This event has sold out for the last two years with over 1,100 attendees in 2019.

Supply Nation’s Supplier Diversity Awards recognise companies, government agencies and individuals who are helping create a prosperous, vibrant and sustainable Indigenous business sector. All awards are judged by an independent judging panel and audited by an independent audit firm.

Laura Berry, Chief Executive Officer of Supply Nation, explained the event is a hub for Indigenous business and government agencies.

“Each year, more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses and corporate and government agencies come to Connect, to build relationships, engage and share ideas – and 2020 will break all our records – again,” Berry said.

“In 2020, we have focused on our vision of a prosperous, vibrant and sustainable Indigenous business sector with our Connect theme – you can expect a valuable, exciting and forward-looking event.”

“I look forward to seeing further evidence of the growth of the sector and meeting a new generation of entrepreneurs.”

If you are interested in showcasing your brand and your commitment to the sector at Australia’s largest Indigenous business event, there are still sponsorship packages available for Connect 2020.

For more information on how you can get involved please email connect@supplynation.org.au.

An event that is not to be missed; tickets are now on sale for Connect 2020! Get your tickets early for Australia’s largest supplier diversity event – make sure you don’t miss out.

To view the award criteria and nominate for an award, click here. Award nominations close Friday 13 March 2020.

Early bird discounts apply for businesses listed on Indigenous Business Direct and members of Supply Nation. Check your emails for your early bird discount code.