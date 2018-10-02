Successful Aboriginal business people share insights in Broome masterclass

With Indigenous Business Month in full swing, the events are coming thick and fast.

In Western Australia’s Kimberley, an Aboriginal Small Business Forum and Masterclass will be held on October 9 and 10 in Broome.

The events, hosted by not-for-profit organisation Morrgul, will give Aboriginal small business owners and budding entrepreneurs the chance to hear from successful Aboriginal business people.

Speakers will include Federal Opposition spokesman on Indigenous affairs Senator Pat Dodson; lawyer Terri Janke of NSW-based Indigenous law firm Terri Janke and Company; Mayrah Sonter, co-founder of media and community firm 33 Creative; chairman of the Aboriginal Lands Trust in WA Dr Robert Isaacs; and Kim Collard, chief executive officer of Kooya Fleet Solutions.

The forum will be held next Tuesday with the free masterclass on Wednesday.

Further masterclasses will be held in other north-west hubs including Derby, Fitzroy Crossing, Halls Creek and Kununurra.

“We are pleased to have secured an impressive list of Aboriginal guest speakers, who will share their stories and provide participants with insights and practical business tips,” Morrgul business development manager Kevin Tucker said.

“The masterclasses provide more opportunities for people to learn from the experts about topics including Aboriginal procurement, bush products, tourism and pastoral activities.”

SMALL BUSINESS FORUM

Date: Tuesday, October 9.

Time: 8am to 5pm.

Venue: Mercure Hotel – Portlight Room, 79 Weld Street Broome

Cost: $25 per ticket

MASTERCLASS

Broome: October 10

Derby: October 17

Fitzroy Crossing: October 18

Halls Creek: October 23

Kununurra: October 25

There is no cost to attend the masterclasses.

Bookings can be made at morrgul.com.au.



More information on Indigenous Business Month events can be found here.

By Wendy Caccetta