Striker injury-free ahead of World Cup

Kyah Simon has finished her rehab for a hamstring injury and will continue her World Cup preparations in the US.

The 26-year-old has flown to Houston, Texas, to join the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Simon said it was a lonely three months in rehab from the injury, which prematurely ended her W-League season in Australia.

“I cannot wait to get stuck into things,” Simon said.

“The opportunity to go to my third World Cup is something that is keeping me focused and driven.”

The striker became the first Indigenous Australian to score a goal at a World Cup. She now has 23 international goals to her name in 76 appearances.

Simon’s mother is an Anaiwan woman and her father a Biripi man.

She was snapped up by the Texan club with pick number six in the draft in January, but has been in Australia completing her rehab.

Simon has had several setbacks in her short career so far, including a broken leg as a 15-year-old. She also snapped her ACL in 2013, keeping her off the pitch for 15 months and two years ago she had a double shoulder reconstruction.

“You always look on the bright side, it’s an opportunity to get my body right,” she said.

Simon will spend a little over a month in the USA before linking with the Matildas for the World Cup.

Australia’s first World Cup match is against Italy in France, on June 9th. The game will be broadcast live in Australia at 9pm AEST.

By Keiran Deck