The 2020 State of Origin kicks off on Wednesday November 4. Due to COVID-19, this was the first time in its 40-year history that the series was postponed until after the NRL season.

The long-awaited battle of the states has already had its fair share of controversy last week with the NRL announcing they would be scrapping the national anthem before the game.

This announcement was quickly backtracked and reversed when Australian Rugby League (ARL) Commission Chair Peter V’landys received complaints from Prime Minister Scott Morrison opposing the canning of the anthem.

With final squad selections to be confirmed on Tuesday, both NSW and Queensland squads feature talented First Nations players.

2020 New South Wales State of Origin Squad

Jack Wighton

The 2019 Clive Churchill and 2020 Dally M winner, Wighton will take the field for NSW on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Canberra Raiders star is a proud Wiradjuri man who was born and raised in Orange, NSW.

This will be Wighton’s second State of Origin series. He made his debut in 2019 during game one at Suncorp Stadium.

Josh Addo-Carr

Fresh from the NRL grand final victory with Melbourne Storm, Addo-Carr, or ‘The Foxx’, will be NSW’s winger on Wednesday. A very proud Gunggandji, Birrbay and Wiradjuri man, Addo-Carr was born in Blacktown in Western Sydney.

The 25-year-old made his State of Origin debut with NSW in 2018.

Cody Walker

The 2020 George Piggins Medalist winner, proud Bundjalung and Yuin man Walker is listed as interchange for Wednesday’s game.

The 30-year-old Rabbitohs star was born in Nowra on NSW’s south coast.

Walker, like Wighton, made his State of Origin debut in 2019 at Suncorp Stadium representing NSW.

2020 Queensland State of Origin Squad

Brenko Lee

Born in Brisbane, Lee is an Argun man from Badu Island in the Torres Strait. Finishing a stellar season and grand final win with Melbourne Storm, the 25-year-old Storm Winger will play Centre for Queensland on Wednesday.

This will be Lee’s State of Origin debut.

Dane Gagai

Rabbitohs’ Centre Gagai will be representing Queensland on Wednesday. Born in Mackay, Gagai is a Torres Strait Islander man with paternal connections to both Yam and Badu Islands.

Gagai made his State of Origin debut in game three of the 2015 series. He has represented Queensland in the series each year since his debut.

In 2017, Gagai was the first Winger in Origin history to win the Wally Lewis Medal.

Game one of the 2020 State of Origin kicks off Wednesday November 4 at 8.10pm AEDT at Adelaide Oval.

By Rachael Knowles