A probe into working conditions at Indigenous Services Canada’s on-reserve fossil fuel regulator has exposed “staggering” racism, investigators said.

A report on Indian Oil and Gas Canada, located on Tsuutʼina Nation territory south of Calgary, was finalised in December but not made public until obtained by APTN news and published Tuesday.

The review found many employees saw the organisation as plagued by racism, discrimination and misconduct tolerated and enabled by managers who were either incompetent or unwilling to respond.

One staff member was asked by an investigator if they knew any First Nations people, and replied “only the ones I step over in the street”.

A manager was reported to have said at a meeting: “what if I go to the community, will I get scalped?”.

Some 55 staff members of the company were interviewed with their comments anonymously recorded.

The probe was ordered in June last year shortly after public servants went public with allegations of rampant anti-Indigenous racism, bullying and harassment in two national Canadian departments.

At the time, the three ministers responsible for Crown-Indigenous Relations, Northern Affairs and Indigenous Services said they were “deeply disturbed” and vowed “to conduct a thorough review to address the matter”.

The investigators said managers at Indian Oil and Gas Canada didn’t have the ability, strength or care to responsibly deal with racism.

The staff also widely perceived the human resources department to be useless and ineffective.

The probe concluded the organisation was riven by a “great divide” that pits Indigenous and non-Indigenous people against each other, and made 78 recommendations that were redacted in entirety by government censors.