SPONSORED: Today Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre will see over 90 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses and over 400 government and corporate buyers come together for a Trade Fair showcasing the vibrant and growing Indigenous business sector in Victoria.

Supply Nation is partnering with the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) to present a series of Trade Fairs around the country – with successful events already held in Adelaide, Karratha, Dubbo, Perth and Darwin.

So far, around the country, more than 400 Indigenous businesses have exhibited to promote their products and services to close to 1,000 buyers.

Representatives from up to 20 Victorian Government Agencies will join Federal Government Agencies and representatives from Australia’s best-known brands to meet and engage with Indigenous businesses as the sector grows and the goods and services on offer continue to expand and mature.

“The steep growth in the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses in Victoria over the last five years mirrors the overall development in the Indigenous business sector across the country. But business is nothing new to Australia’s First Peoples,” said Laura Berry, CEO of Supply Nation.

“Victoria’s own World Heritage listed Budj Bim demonstrates that Indigenous peoples in Australia have over 60,000 years of history running enterprises. Indigenous businesses today are part of a rich history and heritage of ingenuity in trade and industry.”

Supply Nation provides a verification service for Indigenous businesses – it is completely free for Indigenous businesses to become registered and listed on the Supply Nation directory.

“Supply Nation brings together today’s Indigenous businesses with potential buyers so that procuring organisations can understand the opportunities offered by the sector and the enormous value they offer. We welcome all Indigenous businesses to register with Supply Nation and take advantage of the free marketing available for their businesses,” Ms Berry said.

“The Melbourne Trade Fair is set to be one of the largest in the country, demonstrating that this vibrant and innovative sector continues to gain strength and grow.”

Supply Nation was founded in 2009 and has recently achieved the milestone of listing over 2,150 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses on Indigenous Business Direct (the online directory).

At the Melbourne Trade Fair, businesses are represented from industries including building and construction; facilities management; recruitment and HR services; consultants; education and training; and office supplies.

There is one more NIAA and Supply Nation Trade Fair scheduled in this series – in Canberra on the 11 February 2020.