The South Cares Deadly Youth Mentoring program has had a busy week providing care packages across southeastern Sydney to their program participants as well as participants from the Nanga Mai Marri (Dream Big) program and Aboriginal Elders.

An initiative from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Souths Cares is a program focused on supporting disadvantaged and marginalised youth and their families by delivering programs addressing education, training, health and employment needs.

Translating to ‘Dream Big’ in Gadigal language, the Nanga Mai Marri program supports Aboriginal high school students in education and employment.

On Friday, Souths Cares delivered 60 food hampers to participants and Elders with a total of 900kg of food being delivered in a day.

Each hamper included fresh fruit and vegetables, pasta, bread, milk, muesli, biscuits and other pantry staples.

Souths Cares General Manager Alisha Parker-Elrez said she was grateful for the partnerships that help fund community support during lockdown.

“A big thank you to Asset Group Solutions, Marque Haus and Redfern Woolworths for the generous donations and MD Provedores for always providing fresh fruit and vegetables at affordable prices,” she said.

Eighty-nine program participants also received a special surprise on Thursday when the mentors delivered Indigenous designed t-shirts and hoodies for their commitment to the Souths Cares program and education during the the current lockdown in NSW.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Sydney Rabbitohs (@ssfcrabbitohs)

Seven participants from Souths Cares mentoring programs and Aboriginal artist Uncle Joe Walker designed the Rabbitohs Indigenous jersey this year, with t-shirts and hoodies having the same design themes as the jersey.

Nanga Mai Marri program participant Imogen Grant is one of the designers of the Jersey and said the support provided by Souths Cares was vital during the current lockdown.

“Souths Cares has brought a glimmer of light into my life as they continue to support me through my schooling, mental health and overall wellbeing as we take on this dark and difficult period of COVID-19.”

The Souths Cares provide free training sessions each day from 9am and free health and wellbeing workshops each day from 10.30 am.

By Teisha Cloos