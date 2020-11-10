SPONSORED: An up and coming WA-based band, South Summit is on the cusp of producing their very first EP with the support of MADALAH.

The band is an ensemble of three MADALAH students and alumni: Josh Trindall a Kamilaroi/Yuin man from Dongara, Nehemiah Reuben and Isaiah Reuben, two brothers from the Torres Strait’s Erub Island, and two of their mates Nathan and Finn who they met through school and university.

MADALAH recently visited the recording studio to see South Summit in their creative space and to give them the news that we will be supporting them to produce their debut EP.

The boys showed us their set-up at Crank Recording Studios in Northbridge and gave us a little glimpse into what it takes to professionally produce their music.

They also gave us a sneak peek at some of their tracks and we were mesmerised by their cool twists of rock and reggae that left us wanting more.

We will be eagerly waiting for their EP to be released—so stay tuned!

Exciting times for an exciting band, we believe South Summit is destined for success and once you hear their music you will too.