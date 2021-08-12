Content warning: This article contains reference to child abuse and sexual assault. Please refer to the services at the bottom of this article for support.

A South Hedland man is awaiting trial on remand after being charged with historic sex offences against more than 30 children.

Ngala man Jeffrey Alan Brown, 62, appeared in South Hedland District Court last week charged with 35 counts relating to children under the age of 16.

It’s expected there will be multiple adult witnesses called to give evidence in court when he appears next year.

Of the 35 charges against Brown, six involved indecent dealings with a child over the age of 13 and under 16, six involved indecent dealings with a child under 13, three involved sexually penetrating a child over 13 and under 16, and five related to sexually penetrating a child under 13.

The 62-year-old man is set to face a jury in May next year, where four complainants are expected to deliver evidence. It’s understood three witnesses are expected to give “substantial” evidence.

Brown is remanded in custody until May 23, 2022, when he will enter pleas on all counts. The week-long trial is expected to commence on May 24.

If this article has raised any issues for you, please call or visit the resources below:

Blue Knot Foundation – 1300 657 380, https://www.blueknot.org.au/ or email helpline@blueknot.org.au

Bravehearts – 1800 272 831, https://bravehearts.org.au/

1800 RESPECT – 1800 737 732, https://www.1800respect.org.au/

Lifeline – 13 11 14, lifeline.org.au

By Hannah Cross