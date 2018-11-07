Sour news for Cricket Australia sees top dog topple

A tumultuous couple of weeks at Cricket Australia continues after its chair David Peever stepped down on Thursday.

Co-chair of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Committee Earl Eddings is the favourite to replace Peever.

Eddings was named deputy chair in October’s annual general meeting but rose to the top job following Peever’s resignation.

Cricket Australia and Mr Eddings were unable to comment on whether he would hold onto his position in the Advisory Committee should he take up the role.

Mr Eddings has been named interim chair until the candidates for Mr Peever’s replacement have been assessed.

Mr Peever made his decision to step down because of a damning report into Cricket Australia’s culture of ‘winning at all costs’.

Cricket Australia last month reported a change of fortunes financially, turning around a $50 million loss into an $8 million profit in just one year, mostly thanks to a $1.1 billion six-year-deal with Fox Sports.

But the news turned sour for Cricket Australia last week when a report commissioned by its board and written by the Ethics Centre, pointed the finger at the sport’s governing body for failing to “create and support a culture in which the will to win was balanced by an equal commitment to moral courage and ethical restraint.”

Mr Eddings released a statement in light of Peever’s resignation.

“We thank David for his service,” he said.

“He has played a pivotal role in the elevation of women’s cricket, and the significant growth in attendance and participation.”

“We look forward to continuing the important process of recovering and rebuilding for Cricket Australia and Australian cricket.”

The Ethics Centre report had another casualty this week when chairman Mark Taylor stepped down.

The former test captain is calling for a young cricketer to take his spot on the board. He told reporters on Monday that his 14-years on the board has taken its toll.

“It’s taken its toll. In the last two weeks, more so,” Mr Taylor said. “I’ve given all I can give.”

