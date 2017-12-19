Solid finish for Ayers Rock grads

Twenty-two Indigenous trainees and 12 leaders have graduated from a training academy at the award-winning Ayers Rock Resort.

The owner of the resort, government entity Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, said the National Indigenous Training Academy was set up to train an Indigenous workforce for the resort and for the tourism and hospitality industries.

Since 2011, 295 people have graduated.

Forty percent of the Ayers Rock Resort team is Indigenous.

“Increasingly our guests are seeking more authentic travel experiences and meaningful connections with Indigenous Australians during their stay, and our Indigenous team members really help deliver this,” Voyages chief executive officer Andrew Williams said.

“This is complemented by our suite of free Indigenous guest activities, which includes a bush food experience, garden walk, bush yarns and Indigenous dance and theatre performances.”

In February, Ayers Rock Resort was awarded the Qantas Australian Tourism Award for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Tourism for the third year in a row, gaining entry into the coveted Australian Tourism Awards Hall of Fame.

Voyages is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Federal Government’s Indigenous Land Corporation.