The Wandiyali Indigenous Surf classic kicked off Surfest 2022 at Merewether on Sunday which saw mob come together for a day of celebration and surfing.

This year’s competition saw solid competition across five divisions, with Indigenous talent everywhere in site.

In the end, former World Surf League Championship Tour surfer Solaman “Soli” Bailey won the open men’s division while Jasmine McCorquodale won the women’s.

Rhys Collins retained his longboard title, while Taj Simon won the boys and Leihani Kaloha Zoric was victorious in the girls.

Bailey, who became the first pro surfer to compete under the Aboriginal flag at the top level said it was great get out amongst the culture on Sunday.

“Most of the year when you’re competing professionally, it’s a lonely tour,” he said.

“It’s head down, you’re trying to win, there’s not much friendship… well, there is, but it’s a different feeling here.”

Bailey and McCorquodale both won $4000 each for their efforts.

Newcastle’s Surfest is celebrating its 36th anniversary this year and will run until April 3.

Wandiyali is the event sponsor, with name meaning small echidna in Wiradjuri language.