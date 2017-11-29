Simpson brothers pave their own paths

Bricklaying brothers Beau and Kobe Simpson are building the foundations for strong careers.

When the Simpson boys wanted to move to Perth from their home in the West Australian country town of Mingenew to play football, their parents told them they had to get jobs first.

Eldest brother Beau, 20, made the move first and got a bricklaying apprenticeship with home builder BGC Residential.

He was followed by younger brother Kobe, 18, who is now also an apprentice with the company.

Three years into his apprenticeship, Beau was this month named the WA Master Builders Association’s Most Outstanding Indigenous Apprentice of the Year.

He also won Most Outstanding Brick and Blocklaying Apprentice Award and was a finalist in the overall award for Apprentice of the Year.

First-year apprentice Kobe was a finalist for the Indigenous Apprentice Award.

Beau said his secret for success was “staying focused and hanging around with the right people”.

Despite a broken shoulder blade that has currently put him out of action, he’s hoping to be back on building sites soon.

BGC Residential Training and Development manager Eric Durnthaler, who nominated the Simpson brothers for the awards, said the company was glad it had found them.

“They’re into their sport and work well in a team,” he said.

“They are very team-oriented and they have, from all reports, been very good at TAFE in off-site studies and their onsite work has been outstanding.”