The Matildas have been on a rollercoaster against the United States, but on Saturday Kyah Simon came to Australia’s rescue.

The night wasn’t looking great for the Matildas in front of a crows of 20,495 people on Awabakal Country.

However Simon snatched a late equaliser for the Matildas, finishing the match 1-1.

Following the Matildas high, there was a low for Western Australia finding out that they won’t be hosting any knockout matches or Matildas games in Perth.

The tournament will feature games held across nine cities and 10 venues across both Australia and Aotearoa. Perth will hold just five matches with no knockout games and has missed out on hosting any of the tournament’s top seeds.

Matildas skipper, Sam Kerr said she is hoping to have a ‘Kathy Freeman’ moment at the World Cup.

“Whenever I think about the 2000 Olympics, I think about Cathy Freeman and I think with this World Cup coming up, I want the Matildas to have a Cathy Freeman moment,” she said.

“Anyone around my age these days knows Cathy Freeman, remembers where they were, remembers when she won that race.

“I believe that the Matildas can have that moment and then go on from there.”

The tournament is set to run from July 20 to August 6, 2023.

By Teisha Cloos