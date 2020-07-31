SPONSORED: Winun Ngari Aboriginal Corporation (WNAC) and Shane Cox Builders have teamed up to provide short-term employment for community members at Koolan Island.

Shane Cox Builders approached WNAC looking for three traffic controllers to join the construction crew in the re-sheeting of five kilometres of road on the Island.

Gavin Sebastian, Griffin Alec and Steven Nulgit put up their hands for the job. This will be approximately four weeks of employment for these community members, who all hold traffic management tickets and were all interested in taking on the positions.

Another three men were later sent out to Koolan Island for more labouring roles, including work on the Island’s new runway.

This is a great opportunity for future employment with Mount Gibson Iron and other contractors on site, as these employees have now been inducted to site and have their foot in the door should any positions open up in future.

The Koolan Island mine is the flagship mine of independent Australia iron ore producer, Mount Gibson Iron. The company has assets in both the Kimberley and the Mid West regions of WA.

In 2014, the site’s seawall collapsed and flooded the mine. Since sales resumed, the Mount Gibson Iron operation holds the title of being the highest-grade producer of direct-shipping hematite in the country.