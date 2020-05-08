Two young Indigenous women have completed a traineeship earning a Certificate III in Sport and Recreation as part of the Shooting Stars program.

An initiative from Netball WA and Glass Jar Australia, Shooting Stars aims to increase the attendance and engagement of young Aboriginal girls in schools through netball and other tools.

The two young women, Taya Olman and Tilly Kyanga completed their traineeships in March and are now both working full time in their employment.

A proud Yamatji woman, Kyanga is from Meekatharra in WA’s Mid-West and currently works at Shooting Stars as an Assistant Coordinator, a role she has held since mid-2018.

On commencement of the traineeship, Kyanga had a desire to grow her practical skills further—a goal she completed by the end of her studies, much to her enjoyment.

Olman is a well-known member of the Noongar community in the WA Wheatbelt town of Narrogin, where she hails from.

In 2016, the then Year 12 graduate from Narrogin Senior High School began working with Shooting Stars. The traineeship allowed her to work for Shooting Stars while studying her certificate.

Olman is now an Assistant Coordinator for Shooting Stars and does workshops with the local primary school, a role which has benefitted greatly from her study.

“What I love the most about this job is guiding our young Aboriginal girls into their futures and giving them motivation to do better and encourage them to chase after their dreams,” Olman said.

When asked which part of the traineeship has served her best, Olman said the planning tools she gained in her traineeship have been helpful in her work.

“Planning and conducting sessions allow me to find new ways to use those tools within my sessions that I do with the girls.”

The experience has been one that Olman has thoroughly enjoyed and has provided her with the ability to upskill while being employed full-time.

“[The traineeship] was great fun and I learnt a lot of stuff through it,” she said.

“The whole experience was rewarding, being able to study and work full-time and combine the two on the job.”

The young Noongar woman said one of the parts she has enjoyed the most is being part of the community that Shooting Stars provides.

“[The experience] came with new opportunities through training.

“I went up to Perth for my first day and met a lot of new people and made new connections and gained the confidence to lead the primary school’s health and wellbeing sessions.”

When asked if she would recommend the traineeship, Olman was quick to reply.

“One hundred percent.”

Shooting Stars Support

The traineeship was provided on a full-time basis, with training and support provided by Shooting Stars and Royal Lifesaving.

Executive Officer for Shooting Stars, Fran Haintz, said the Shooting Stars staff have been supportive of the trainees and that the support provided had ensured the success of both girls.

“Shooting Stars staff provided mentoring to Tilly and Taya throughout the duration of the traineeship,” Haintz said.

“This support has been pivotal and ensured that both Tilly and Taya were well supported in their study and work commitments and able to complete their traineeship requirements successfully.

“Both Tilly and Taya have shown fantastic commitment to their studies and their professional development.

“They have continued to support the delivery of the Shooting Stars program at their respective sites and home communities, and have taken the opportunity to develop and deliver health and wellbeing sessions and sporting engagement sessions with our primary school aged participants.”

By Caris Duncan