World No1 Ash Barty has shockingly announced her retirement from tennis via her Instagram account.

Barty said that she doesn’t have the “physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level anymore.”

“I just know I am absolutely spent. I know physically I have nothing more to give and that for me is success,” she said.

She continued to say that she has given absolutely everything to “this beautiful sport of tennis and I’m really happy with that.”

“I know that people may not understand it and I’m OK with that.”

“I’m so happy, I’m so ready and I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person that this is right.”

Barty said although she has done this before, there are different feelings surrounding this announcement.

“It’s given me all of my dreams and more, but I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams, and put the racquet down,” she said.

For every young girl that has looked up to you. For every one of us that you’ve inspired. For your love of the game. Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible mark you’ve left on-court, off-court and in our hearts 💜 pic.twitter.com/6wp9fmO439 — wta (@WTA) March 23, 2022

