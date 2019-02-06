Shining light of Aussie tennis en route to US

Australian Open quarter-finalist Ash Barty has climbed the WTA Tour Rankings again, two places, to 13th in the world.

The shining light of Australian Tennis will take her new ranking into this month’s Fed Cup World Group clash against the United States.

The 22-year-old is on her way to the US Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina with Australian teammates Daria Gavrilova, Priscilla Hon, Kimberly Birrell and Astra Sharma.

Barty fell in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last month to become the first Australian woman in 10-years to reach the last eight of her home grand slam.

America hold a 9-5 record over Australia and they won their last encounter in 2016, 4-0.

The tie will take place on February 9-10th and the winner will head to the semi-finals to take on Belarus or Germany in April.

You can watch Barty and the team in action on Free to Air TV, with the time difference meaning the matches will start on Sunday February 10th and finish the day after.

