Newly-minted lawyer Shekira Cardona wants to challenge her industry to change as she embraces her fledgling legal career in the Top End.

The Barrungum, Bardi and Kungaran woman has been admitted to the roll of legal practitioners of the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory.

She is the first member of her family to graduate high school and was public school educated.

Because of this Ms Cardona said she experienced “imposter syndrome” in law school where you feel as if you don’t think you belong.

Her advice to other young Indigenous kids who are considering a legal career and may feel the same way is to “do it anyway.”

“You have something incredibly important to contribute to legal classrooms and discussions.

“It is a difficult and long journey, but embrace the support around you to achieve. Use your voice, and take up space.”

Ms Cardona is hoping to join other First Nations lawyers in challenging the existing landscape of the Australian legal system in her career.

“Predominantly and historically held by white men…then I have accomplished what I set out for,” she said.

“And if being in the legal industry helps create a more inclusive environment for other mob to join to have more First Nations voices in decision making, then I have accomplished my goal.”

Ms Cardona said she always wanted to be part of a helping profession, and growing up, she didn’t know anyone that practiced law.

“I didn’t even know what being a solicitor or barrister meant,” she said.

“The legal profession can be a powerful space to right wrongs and bring just, positive outcomes for communities, but it’s a space more First Nations people need to be participants in to truly enable that change.”

Since returning home to the Northern Territory in 2021, Ms Cardona has joined the Northern Land Council’s legal team as a lawyer where she hopes to support the advancement of Indigenous people and other minority and disadvantaged groups.

“I’ve had some fantastic lawyering experience already at the NLC, from working in remote communities in the NT, to appearing in the High Court in Canberra,” she said.

“However, I wouldn’t confine myself to one area of law.”

Ms Cardona said she would stay within the social justice and human rights field as she held a passion for it.