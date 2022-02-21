Kumanjayai Walker would have had a strong chance of surviving after being shot by Constable Zachary Rolfe had he had immediate access to surgery, the Northern Territory Supreme Court heard Monday.

As the trial of Constable Rolfe continued into its third week, Queensland University professor of military medicine and surgery Michael Reade told the court; “had this wound pattern been sustained in close proximity to an advanced surgical hospital, I would have expected him to survive”.

Local medical staff in Yuendumu had left the remote community over safety concerns after their homes were broken into the night before.

Asked to assign a probability to Mr Walker’s chances of surviving had the clinic staff been available, Dr Reade replied “I would literally be guessing”.

“(The shooting) had done such a degree of internal damage to the major organs and in particular the lung that it would have required, initially, advanced resuscitation techniques that (the police) were not capable of applying.

“The closest available place (for surgery) was Alice Springs. That was too far away,” he said.

On Friday Dr Keith Towsey told the court that the second of three shots fired by Constable Rolfe caused the most harm to Mr Walker, who was 19 years old when killed.

Dr Towsey noted that the first shot did not penetrate any of Mr Walker’s vital organs. The second shot, fired 2.6 seconds later, penetrated Mr Walker’s liver, kidney, spleen and right lung.

“I’d classify the wound [from the second shot], which has traversed the major organs, as being the one that’s going to cause death… I don’t believe the other two injuries would have caused death, but they certainly would have warranted serious hospital treatment.”

Prosecutor Philip Strickland, SC, has previously told the court the second and third shots were not legally justified and were fired when Mr Walker was pinned and restrained by Constable Rolfe’s partner.

The defence has argued that Mr Walker was not under control and remained a threat at the time the second and third shots were fired.

The second shot was fired at 7.22pm. Mr Walker died at 8.36pm from blood loss and breathing difficulties caused by a collapsed lung.

While Dr Reade, who watched police body-worn camera footage of the efforts to save Mr Walker’s life, said the officers giving first aid did all they could he said Mr Walker “was going to die regardless of any efforts by the police officers present”.