Second Kngwarreye creation on show

Emily Kame Kngwarreye’s masterpiece ‘Earth’s Creation’ sold at auction for a record $2.1 million in November and Qantas recently unveiled an Emily Kngwarreye-inspired livery on one of its jets.

Now ‘Earth’s Creation 2’ and paintings by members of her extended family will go on show at an exhibition in Sydney.

The exhibition at the Kate Owen Gallery in Rozelle will run from March 24 until April 23.

Kngwarreye was arguably one of Indigenous Australian art’s most prominent and influential female artists.

Qantas’s Kngwarreye-inspired jet design is based on her 1991 painting, Yam Dreaming and has been adapted for the aircraft by leading Indigenous owned design studio Balarinji.

Managing Director of Balarinji Ros Moriarty said the design studio was honoured to continue its 20-year partnership with Qantas to support the place of Aboriginal design in Australia’s global identity.

“It’s been a privilege to work with the brilliant imagery of the late Emily Kame Kngwarreye to create the airline’s fifth iconic Indigenous flying art aircraft.

“Emily was an extraordinary artist who is revered around the world.

“Born in 1910, she began painting only in later life, completing more than 3000 exceptional works up until her death at 86 years of age.

Her work embodies her cultural and spiritual connections to her country.”