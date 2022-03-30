Noongar woman Donnell Wallam has become the second Indigenous player in the Super Netball competition after joining the Queensland Firebirds playing roster for the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old made her debut on the weekend where she scored 43 goals from 48 attempts in the match, including two super shots.

“I was willing to take the risk of coming over on a temporary contract and I’m just so stoked that the risk has paid off for me,” Wallam said.

“I just thought this is my chance to get my foot in the door with another team so I need to really push myself and show them what I can do.”

We are excited to confirm Donnell Wallam has signed with the Firebirds for the 2022 @SuperNetball season. Please welcome ‘Nelly’ to the #purplefamily Read more: https://t.co/8Flq7wexqr pic.twitter.com/LebqwSPYsU — Queensland Firebirds (@FirebirdsQld) March 22, 2022

Wallam joins Firebirds teammate Wakka Wakka woman Jemma Mi Mi as the only full-time Indigenous players in the Super Netball competition.

“She’s an amazing athlete and I have looked up to her throughout my netball career. To be playing alongside her is such an amazing experience,” she said.

Wallam said she hoped to inspire other Indigenous athletes to play the sport.

“I hope they see my journey,” she said.

“I hope it inspires them to follow their dreams and know that they have the potential to reach those dreams.”

The West Australian goaler was called in last week as a replacement for Romelda Aiken-George, who is on maternity leave.