SEASONS in Blak Box

by Urban Theatre Projects

Step into the award-winning Blak Box for SEASONS, an Indigenous deep listening experience.

SEASONS is a multi-part sound work that explores the integral role of plants in the Kulin seasonal calendar. Through the time-honoured practice of deep listening, SEASONS invites audiences to experience climatic and seasonal variation less as a weather event and more as a cultural phenomenon.

Presented in Blak Box, an award-winning sound pavilion designed by renowned architect Kevin O’Brien, SEASONS is curated by Aboriginal broadcaster and radio journalist Daniel Browning.

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria

Melbourne Gardens

Fri 6 Mar – Sun 5 Apr 2020

Tue – Sun, 6pm & 7.15pm (50 mins)

Fri & Sat, 6pm, 7.15pm & 8.30pm (50 mins)

$22 Adult, $15 Conc, $15 First Nations community tickets